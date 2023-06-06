A/C unit needs fixed? Maricopa County HVAC program could help with repairs

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Even though the Valley will eventually get a little break from the triple digit heat this week, many of our air conditioning units are already running most hours of the day. Repairs and replacements can be costly, but a Maricopa County program is helping Valley homeowners who might need an emergency home repair.

“Working air conditioning units are not just a nice thing to have in Arizona summers. They are essential for the health and safety of individuals and families in Maricopa County. The Board of Supervisors have invested $18.6 million towards emergency home repairs specifically for emergency HVAC replacement and repair program,” Jacqueline Edwards, Human Services Department Director with Maricopa County, said.

Edwards says you have to be a homeowner to qualify and there are income requirements. For example, a family of four can’t make more than roughly $70,000 a year.

“Living in the Valley of the Sun, long exposures to our heat can be detrimental to anyone, but especially those who are most vulnerable like our seniors and our young children. This program allows for our most vulnerable to be safe and cool this summer,” Edwards said.

So far, the county has helped over 500 families with repairs and replacements with plans to do at least another 500-600 in the next year.

If you’re interested, Edwards suggests filling out an application on the county’s website. From there, the county will evaluate the application to make sure it meets the requirements. If your family does meet the requirements, Edwards says the county “will send out a certified company out there to take a look and see if it does really require a repair, a replacement or some other action.”

Click here to find out more about the home improvement programs Maricopa County has in place.

