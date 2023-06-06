2 men arrested after assault leads to standoff at Old Town Scottsdale motel

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police have released new details after a man was seriously injured by two suspects, one of whom barricaded himself in an Old Town Scottsdale motel room Sunday night. The men who were arrested have been identified as 41-year-old Justin Walowitz and 48-year-old Andre Woods.

Around 7:30 p.m. on June 4, officers were called to the Extended Stay America near Marshall Way and Goldwater Boulevard. There, they spoke with a 36-year-old man who had been injured during a confrontation with two men. The man told police that the suspects held a knife to his throat, cut his head, and kicked him in the head. He was rushed to the hospital with injuries including a skull fracture, but police say he’s expected to survive.

Officers determined the suspects were in one of the rooms on the property. Police say Walowitz came out of the room and was arrested. Woods followed, then reportedly ignored officers’ commands and ran inside a nearby room.

Surrounding rooms were evacuated and SWAT units were called. For the next two hours, officers used a PA system trying to get Woods to come out of the room. Police say he surrendered around 11:30 p.m. that night.

Walowitz and Woods have since been booked into the Maricopa County jail on charges including aggravated assault and kidnapping. Police are still investigating what led up to the assault of the 36-year-old man.

