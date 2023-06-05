110 ° Day Contest
A windy Monday night, cooler Tuesday

Still Not Feeling Like June!
FILE - With the downtown skyline in the background, expansive urban sprawl continues to grow, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Phoenix. A U.S. Census Bureau survey that is the premier source of yearly information about the U.S. population and workforce needs tens of millions of extra dollars to get more respondents to participate and make the data more timely and accurate, according to a report released Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)(Ross D. Franklin | AP)
By Sean McLaughlin
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 2:14 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We have mostly sunny skies and breezy across the Valley on Monday to kick off the first full week of June. Highs will once again be in the triple digits across the Valley.

Sunday was a warm one, with a high of 105 which tied us for the warmest day so far in 2023 on May 16. Look for a breezy night ahead with wind gusts up to 30mph out of the southwest.

Forecast wind gusts for Monday night.
Forecast wind gusts for Monday night.(AZ Family)

This is due to a strong low-pressure system that is approaching from the west and will pull our temperatures down below normal starting Tuesday. Expect sunny skies with not as warm temperatures, with highs in the upper 90s. We’ll have south to southwest gusts of 10-20 mph in the Valley, which is much higher in the High Country and especially in eastern Arizona.

From Wednesday and into the weekend, look for mostly clear, sunny days and breezy afternoons. Highs should stay in the mid to upper 90s with overnight lows in the upper 60s to low 70s in the Valley. This cooler-than-average weather pattern is expected to hold through the weekend. With recent wildfires, caution should always be taken in the rural areas, and be fire safe when you are camping. No rain forecast for the next 7 days.

