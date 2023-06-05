110 ° Day Contest
Wildfire forces closure of SR 87 near Fort McDowell

The brush fire is near Bush Highway at milepost 199.
The brush fire is near Bush Highway at milepost 199.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 7:41 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
FORT MCDOWELL, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A section of SR 87 is closed because of a growing wildfire that started Sunday in the Tonto National Forest. The Bullet Fire is burning in the Lower Sycamore area and has burned approximately 450 acres. Hotshot fire crews are on the ground and air tankers are flying overhead fighting the flames. No structures are threatened at this time.

The Arizona Department of Transportation reported that the SR 87 near Fort McDowell is closed in both directions due to the fire. ADOT says the northbound lanes are closed at milepost 199 and the southbound side is closed at SR 188. Please avoid the area and move over for emergency vehicles There is no estimated time of reopening.

