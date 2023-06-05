110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

WATCH: Taylor Swift swallows bug during concert

Taylor Swift stopped her Sunday show briefly because she swallowed a bug.
Taylor Swift stopped her Sunday show briefly because she swallowed a bug.
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 12:28 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A surprise guest at Taylor Swift’s concert in Chicago Sunday night left her speechless.

While Swift was talking to the crowd, she suddenly started coughing and turned her back.

She then announced that she swallowed a bug, saying, “Oh, delicious,” which got a big laugh.

Seemingly embarrassed, Swift asked the crowd, “Is there any chance that none of you saw that?”

WARNING: The video may contain explicit language.

Taylor Swift stopped her Sunday show briefly because she swallowed a bug. (@CATALINAGARCIAH, TWITTER, TMX, CNN, @CatalinaGarciaH/Twitter/TMX)

Swift was eventually able to “shake it off” and continue on with the show.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On the notice to residents, officials stated some people could be eligible for some financial...
Residents of Mesa mobile home park asked to leave within several months
Daniel Robinson was last seen on June 23, 2021.
Buckeye police release updated report on missing Daniel Robinson
Dirty Dining
Kitchen cockroaches and a dirty nose scratcher are among violations at Phoenix area restaurants
The mulch appeared to be burning close to an RV park and about a mile away from Elliott Road.
No Air quality issues detected after mulch fire burns in east Mesa
After killing his pregnant wife, the husband shot himself in front of officers.
Pregnant woman, unborn baby killed in apparent murder-suicide in Chandler

Latest News

Robert Hanssen Hanssen reportedly went undetected for years until 2000 when authorities were...
‘Most damaging spy’ in FBI history dies in prison
FILE - Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen speaks with the media as she arrives for an...
Biden praises Denmark for ‘standing up’ for Ukraine in war with Russia
Martin Joseph Oliver, 46, was arrested Sunday after allegedly breaking into an apartment before...
Suspect shot at officers while barricaded in apartment near downtown Phoenix, police say
Authorities secure the entrance to Mine Bank Trail, an access point to the rescue operation...
Plane destroyed after flying over DC, crashing in rural Virginia, leaving 4 dead
Artificial intelligence (AI) is a field, which combines computer science and robust datasets to...
Attorney General Mayes warns of AI voice-clone scams