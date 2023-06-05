110 ° Day Contest
Speeding, DUI suspected in crash that left man dead in Maricopa

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:21 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say speeding and impairment are likely behind a three-car pile-up that left a man dead in Maricopa on Sunday night.

Maricopa County deputies say the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. near Honeycutt and Gunsmoke roads. When officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old man, who has not yet been identified, who died from his injuries after being thrown from his blue Dodge Charger.

Detectives say that the driver in the second vehicle, 45-year-old Deedrik Manning, was trapped inside his silver Nissan Altima and was seen with signs of impairment. He was treated at a hospital and then arrested on manslaughter charges. A third driver involved was not injured.

Investigators believe that both the Charger and Altima drivers were speeding when one of them lost control and crashed into each other, with the wreck hitting that third unrelated vehicle. An investigation remains ongoing with the help of the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office Vehicular Crimes Unit. A booking photo for Manning was not immediately available.

