Phoenix Police’s new crime reduction plan to tackle violent offenders, active hotspots

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Police Department plans to overhaul its policing plan and strategy as the population grows amid a federal investigation and in the face of a recently-sworn in new police chief.

Chief Michael Sullivan, sworn in last fall amid the department being under federal scrutiny, plans to speak to the media on Friday about the plan. The goal is to reduce violent crimes in the nation’s fifth-largest city by 5% and the number of property crimes by 8%.

Four primary focuses were listed in the document: the most violent people, the most active places, prohibited possessors and violent offenders with outstanding warrants.

Phoenix police say the purpose is to create a department-wide framework of crime reduction strategies that will trickle down into each precinct and bureau. In addition, by deploying a business model, department leaders and supervisors should be able to use performance measurement to ensure accountability across Phoenix PD.

“This will include ensuring officers are efficiently deployed in identified areas with increased levels of criminal activity while being given clear direction related to reducing crime,” the document read. Part of the strategic plan will also create a comprehensive program examining non-fatal shootings and other weapons-related offenses.

Phoenix police hope that by targeting violent hotspots and dangerous people, the city sees a higher quality of life as it builds rapport and instills public confidence and trust.

