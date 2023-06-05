110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Phoenix Police’s new crime reduction plan to tackle violent offenders, active hotspots

Phoenix police chief Michael Sullivan previously said the size of Phoenix is a factor in why...
Phoenix police chief Michael Sullivan previously said the size of Phoenix is a factor in why the raw number of shootings is higher than other cities.(Arizona's Family)
By Peter Valencia
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 2:43 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Police Department plans to overhaul its policing plan and strategy as the population grows amid a federal investigation and in the face of a recently-sworn in new police chief.

Chief Michael Sullivan, sworn in last fall amid the department being under federal scrutiny, plans to speak to the media on Friday about the plan. The goal is to reduce violent crimes in the nation’s fifth-largest city by 5% and the number of property crimes by 8%.

Four primary focuses were listed in the document: the most violent people, the most active places, prohibited possessors and violent offenders with outstanding warrants.

Phoenix police say the purpose is to create a department-wide framework of crime reduction strategies that will trickle down into each precinct and bureau. In addition, by deploying a business model, department leaders and supervisors should be able to use performance measurement to ensure accountability across Phoenix PD.

“This will include ensuring officers are efficiently deployed in identified areas with increased levels of criminal activity while being given clear direction related to reducing crime,” the document read. Part of the strategic plan will also create a comprehensive program examining non-fatal shootings and other weapons-related offenses.

Phoenix police hope that by targeting violent hotspots and dangerous people, the city sees a higher quality of life as it builds rapport and instills public confidence and trust.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On the notice to residents, officials stated some people could be eligible for some financial...
Residents of Mesa mobile home park asked to leave within several months
Daniel Robinson was last seen on June 23, 2021.
Buckeye police release updated report on missing Daniel Robinson
Dirty Dining
Kitchen cockroaches and a dirty nose scratcher are among violations at Phoenix area restaurants
The mulch appeared to be burning close to an RV park and about a mile away from Elliott Road.
No Air quality issues detected after mulch fire burns in east Mesa
After killing his pregnant wife, the husband shot himself in front of officers.
Pregnant woman, unborn baby killed in apparent murder-suicide in Chandler

Latest News

Glendale police were called to an apartment complex near 51st and Northern Avenue.
LIVE: Police, family members provide update on shooting that left 1 dead, 2 hurt in Glendale
David Hahn Osowski, 43, is facing a first-degree murder charge.
Man arrested after wife found shot to death inside Mesa home
Take a look inside this $20 million estate!
$20 million resort-style hideaway up for sale in Paradise Valley
Martin Joseph Oliver, 46, was arrested Sunday after allegedly breaking into an apartment before...
Suspect shot at officers while barricaded in apartment near downtown Phoenix, police say