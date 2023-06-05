110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Phoenix business owners on a mission of acceptance with ‘Gay Pride Apparel’ clothing line

.From the streets of west Phoenix - these two helped a retail giant create a wave of Pride merch.
.From the streets of west Phoenix - these two helped a retail giant create a wave of Pride merch.(Arizona's Family)
By Jason Barry
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 6:12 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Sergio Aragon and Jesus Gutierrez have been best friends since grade school, growing up in Phoenix, with big dreams about making a difference. They weren’t quite sure what their mission in life was until a few years ago, when the two gay men created their own line of clothing and accessories called Gay Pride Apparel.

“We come from 51st Ave and Indian School, and now, look at us taking this call here in New York City with you,” said Aragon. “It’s all, literally, a dream come true.”

The savvy business owners noticed all the fanfare and celebration surrounding Pride Month every June, when cities across the country recognized the LGBTQ community.

But then, it goes away.

“June 1st comes up, and every single store, every single sidewalk has rainbow,” said Gutierrez. “But then July 1st comes, and its all washed out, all thrown out.”

The Arizona entrepreneurs believed the LGBTQ community should have a way to show their pride year round, so they came up with a line of products designed to celebrate and empower the LGBTQ community every day.

“We’re like, we needed to do something to make sure everyone feels accepted and loved in our community,” said Aragon.

Their pledge to spread the love, just got a much wider audience. Retail giant Walmart has just launched an exclusive collection of Gay Pride Apparel, that is now available in stores nationwide.

“Walking into a store and seeing two gay men plastered on a little display with all our products, I think its very special,” said Gutierrez.

The businessmen are especially excited about having their products on display in their hometown Walmart stores back in Phoenix, where all their friends and family can see them.

“They’re all so excited to see their kids, grown up kids, in a Walmart store, which is such a big accomplishment,” said Aragon.

All the attention is nice, but Aragon and Gutierrez say the best part of having their gay pride products go national, is the acceptance that comes with it.

“I hope that someone out there can finally feel seen by walking into a Walmart with their parents, or by themselves going grocery shopping,” said Gutierrez. “To acknowledge our history - we’ve come a long way as a queer community.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On the notice to residents, officials stated some people could be eligible for some financial...
Residents of Mesa mobile home park asked to leave within several months
Daniel Robinson was last seen on June 23, 2021.
Buckeye police release updated report on missing Daniel Robinson
Dirty Dining
Kitchen cockroaches and a dirty nose scratcher are among violations at Phoenix area restaurants
The mulch appeared to be burning close to an RV park and about a mile away from Elliott Road.
No Air quality issues detected after mulch fire burns in east Mesa
After killing his pregnant wife, the husband shot himself in front of officers.
Pregnant woman, unborn baby killed in apparent murder-suicide in Chandler

Latest News

Google Trends
On Your Side Podcast: Inside Google Trends
New book details serial rapist who had victims in Arizona
Gretchen Rubin
Olivia’s Book Club Podcast: Gretchen Rubin, ‘Life In Five Senses: How Exploring the Senses Got Me Out of My Head and Into the World’
Arizona polygamous leader, 3 followers plead not guilty for child sex abuse charges