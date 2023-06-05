110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

NFL player gifts bike, minivan to student who walked 6 miles to graduation

Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy’s
Miami Dolphins player Terran Armstead gifted the boy a $5,000 electric bike and a $40,000 minivan.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:49 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Since his mom died a couple of years ago, 14-year-old Xavier Jones and his siblings have lived with their grandfather. Recently, Xavier almost missed his middle school graduation in St. Louis, Missouri when his grandfather’s car broke down. So he decided to walk over six miles to the event.

It took two hours, but he made it in time. It’s an inspiring story that Miami Dolphins player Terran Armstead heard about Xavier’s dilemma and decided to gift the boy a $5,000 electric bike and a $40,000 minivan. “I was just excited,” Jones said.

Armstead said he sees the boy as a leader within his community. “His story is inspiring, motivating--that’s what leaders do,” he said. If you know of someone or an organization doing something good in your neighborhood, nominate them for our segment here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On the notice to residents, officials stated some people could be eligible for some financial...
Residents of Mesa mobile home park asked to leave within several months
Daniel Robinson was last seen on June 23, 2021.
Buckeye police release updated report on missing Daniel Robinson
Dirty Dining
Kitchen cockroaches and a dirty nose scratcher are among violations at Phoenix area restaurants
The mulch appeared to be burning close to an RV park and about a mile away from Elliott Road.
No Air quality issues detected after mulch fire burns in east Mesa
After killing his pregnant wife, the husband shot himself in front of officers.
Pregnant woman, unborn baby killed in apparent murder-suicide in Chandler

Latest News

Artificial intelligence (AI) is a field, which combines computer science and robust datasets to...
Attorney General Mayes warns of AI voice-clone scams
NFL player surprises teen with bike, car after walking 6 miles for graduation
.
Surprise Squad helps out Tempe woman who knits blankets for those staying at the VA hospital
Police and firefighters in the west Valley training for National Donut Day for the eating...
National Donut Day eating contest in Goodyear between police and firefighters