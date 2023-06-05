NFL player gifts bike, minivan to student who walked 6 miles to graduation

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Since his mom died a couple of years ago, 14-year-old Xavier Jones and his siblings have lived with their grandfather. Recently, Xavier almost missed his middle school graduation in St. Louis, Missouri when his grandfather’s car broke down. So he decided to walk over six miles to the event.

It took two hours, but he made it in time. It’s an inspiring story that Miami Dolphins player Terran Armstead heard about Xavier’s dilemma and decided to gift the boy a $5,000 electric bike and a $40,000 minivan. “I was just excited,” Jones said.

Armstead said he sees the boy as a leader within his community. "His story is inspiring, motivating--that's what leaders do," he said.

