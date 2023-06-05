Man detained after barricade situation near downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police took a man into custody after a barricade situation at an apartment complex near downtown Phoenix on Sunday afternoon.

Around 1:30 p.m., Phoenix police were called to an apartment complex near 7th Avenue and Mcdowell Road after a man was reported inside a residence where he didn’t belong. Officers evacuated people from the neighboring apartments as SWAT units arrived on the scene. That was the beginning of a standoff that lasted several hours until the officers were able to arrest the man around 6 p.m. Police say the man was treated by medical responders and they expect him to be facing several charges.

No other information is available at this time.

