Man detained after barricade situation near downtown Phoenix

The area was blocked off as officers tried to make their way inside the building.
The area was blocked off as officers tried to make their way inside the building.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 6:59 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police took a man into custody after a barricade situation at an apartment complex near downtown Phoenix on Sunday afternoon.

Around 1:30 p.m., Phoenix police were called to an apartment complex near 7th Avenue and Mcdowell Road after a man was reported inside a residence where he didn’t belong. Officers evacuated people from the neighboring apartments as SWAT units arrived on the scene. That was the beginning of a standoff that lasted several hours until the officers were able to arrest the man around 6 p.m. Police say the man was treated by medical responders and they expect him to be facing several charges.

No other information is available at this time.

