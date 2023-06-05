Man arrested after wife found shot to death inside Mesa home

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is jailed after allegedly shooting and killing his wife at their Mesa home early Monday morning.

Just after midnight, someone called 911 to report that his stepfather had just shot his mother multiple times inside their house on 1st Place, near Main Street and Horne. Officers arrived to find the suspect, identified as 43-year-old David Hahn Osowski, walking out of the home. As he was being detained, officers noticed what appeared to be blood on his hands and clothes. When Mesa police asked if anyone else was in the home, Osowski said no before reportedly saying, “She is inside dead on the bed.”

Officers went in and found a woman dead from multiple gunshot wounds in the master bedroom. Police recovered two guns in that room along with another on a kitchen counter and multiple shell casings. According to court documents, the woman’s son said he woke up to a commotion outside his bedroom door around midnight. When he opened the door, he said he saw his mother and stepfather arguing.

He told investigators that he heard Osowski say that God told him he wasn’t part of the family, and that the woman and her son were trying to hurt him. The argument moved into the backyard before the woman and her son went back inside. The woman’s son told investigators that Osowski came back in a few minutes later, went to the master bedroom closet, and came out with a handgun. Police papers say that’s when he saw his stepfather shoot his mom 5 times. As he ran from the home to call 911, he said he heard 10 more gunshots.

Osowski was booked on a charge of first-degree murder. The woman’s identity has not been released.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.