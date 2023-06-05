Hot and breezy start to the week for Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Look for mostly sunny skies and hot temperatures today with a forecast Valley high of 105 degrees. That ties for our hottest day of the year so far. We also topped out at 105 degrees on Sunday.

After today, afternoon temperatures will drop back to the upper 90s, thanks to a trough of low pressure moving onshore in California. As this storm system works its way toward Arizona, winds will pick up today and tomorrow across our state. While no rain is likely for the Valley, a slight chance of thunderstorms is in the forecast for the mountains of our state through midweek.

Sunshine continues for the Valley with breezy conditions through Wednesday. Look for highs between 96 and 100 Tuesday through the weekend.

