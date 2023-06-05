Flotation devices installed at Tempe Town Lake over a year after drowning

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Dozens of flotation rings are set to be installed at Tempe Town Lake next week, the city announced on Friday, days after a lawsuit was filed against Tempe by the family of a man who drowned in the lake last year. The city says 37 flotation rings will be installed at various access points of Tempe Town Lake starting on Monday, and the project is expected to be complete in the coming weeks.

Sean Bickings died just over a year ago, on May 28, 2022, after jumping into the lake while trying to avoid arrest. Officers did not follow him into the water. Instead, they called for a police boat to respond, which was standard procedure. The story made national headlines, as body-cam videos showed officers on the shore and the bridge watching as Bickings went under. City officials say police are not trained (or required) to perform water rescues.

“It shouldn’t have taken a lawsuit and family pressure for them to finally install safety devices,” said Benjamin Taylor, the Bickings family attorney. In August, the city implemented new rescue procedures for Tempe police. All officers received training on water rescue throw bags and started carrying them. At the time, Tempe said the water rescue rings, attached to 100-foot ropes, would be installed around Tempe Town Lake in the fall.

However, the installation didn’t happen, with the city blaming the delay on supply chain issues. “We did customize the stands, you’ll notice to really make sure that they are accessible as possible, they open horizontally,” said Craig Hayton, Tempe’s Community Service Director. Hayton would not speak on Bickings drowning or the litigation against the City of Tempe.

“If someone happens to see someone in the lake, call 911,” said Hayton. “Utilizing the devices is pretty straightforward.” Bickings’ family filed a notice of claim, a precursor to a lawsuit, in November and officially filed on May 26. “The City of Tempe and Tempe law enforcement promised new safety measures following Sean’s tragic death.

Taylor said the installation is bittersweet. “Just a couple of weeks ago, someone else has died,” said Taylor. “The sad part about this, this is way too little, way too late.”

Below is a map of where the flotation rings are set to be installed:

