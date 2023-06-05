Driver dies after colliding head-on with pickup truck in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix Police say a driver is dead after he crossed into oncoming traffic and crashed into a pickup truck on Monday morning. The collision happened near 16th and Elwood streets, just north of Broadway Road, around 4:30 a.m.

Investigators say 34-year-old Goliath Cortez was driving south on 16th Street when he crossed into the northbound lanes and collided head-on with a pickup truck. Cortez was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries and later died. The driver and passenger inside the pickup truck had minor injuries, police said.

Officers are working to find out what caused Cortez to drive into oncoming traffic. The investigation is ongoing.

