Diamondbacks extend Torey Lovullo through 2024

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Diamondbacks extended manager Torey Lovullo through the 2024 season, general manager Mike Hazen announced at a news conference on Sunday. The Diamondbacks are currently tied with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the NL West lead at 35-25, making the extension an unsurprising one.

This is the third consecutive year in which Lovullo has been extended, although the circumstances are different. Since 2017, Lovullo has brought Arizona to a 446-483 record, including a postseason appearance in his inaugural season where he won Manager of the Year. Lovullo recorded winning seasons in 2018 and 2019 before recording losing records in the three seasons that followed.

In 2021, the Diamondbacks finished last in the National League with a 51-110 record, however, the Diamondbacks extended Lovullo as a vote of confidence that he was not the team’s problem. The team improved a year later, granting Lovullo another extension after the team finished 74-88 and fourth in the NL West. After receiving an extension on Sunday, Lovullo reacted to the extension and reflected on his time in Arizona.

“I have never stopped thinking about the ‘21 season even as we are coming out the other end,” Lovullo told Sports Illustrated. “It is extremely motivating for me. I think about standing on top of the mountain with this group and what that will feel like a lot. I want to stay here for the rest of my life. I love Arizona. My family and my wife--we love Arizona. I want to be here every day for the rest of my career and honor whatever contract is thrown at me.”

During and after the miserable 2021 season, Lovullo stated that he “was lost, emotionally.” As any manager would, Lovullo didn’t expect to be retained and was extremely thankful when the team gave him another shot. “It was dark, it was real dark,” Lovullo said. “I never imagined sitting here saying that I was going to be guaranteed another couple of years two years ago.”

No one really expected the Diamondbacks to be where they are at 60 games in, but at 35-25, a playoff appearance can almost guarantee a multi-year contract will materialize.

