Attorney General Mayes warns of AI voice-clone scams

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Attorney General Kris Mayes warned Arizonans Monday morning that fraudsters appear to be using voice clones to appear as friends and loved ones to defraud consumers.

With rapid-evolving technology, scammers can use artificial intelligence (AI) to trick consumers into thinking a loved one is in trouble and needs money/gift cards. Some fraudsters may combine AI with spoofing equipment to make it seem like a call is coming from a familiar face.

“Scammers are using AI technology to personalize scams and mimic a loved one’s voice—or to send similar personalized text messages—to trick people,” said Attorney General Mayes. “Receiving a call from a loved one in distress, with a voice that appears to be real, can easily push a consumer into rushing to send money or other forms of payment. Be wary of any call asking for emergency money. Contact the family member who is supposed to be calling to verify the ask – and always seek help from others, including law enforcement, before sending any form of payment.”

The Attorney General provided tips to protect one’s self from falling victim to voice-clone AI scams:

Beware of any emergency call asking for money to be sent right away.

Don’t trust the voice or message as voices can be imitated with AI.

Hang up and call your loved one through a trusted number to verify the call or text.

Consider establishing a word or phrase that only your loved one would know to verify their identity.

Beware of high-pressure scare tactics.

Beware of requests for payments through gift cards, person-to-person pay apps, etc.

If you believe you’ve been the victim of fraud, you can file a complaint at www.azag.gov/consumer. Contact the Attorney General’s Office in Phoenix at (602) 542-5763, in Tuscon at (520) 628-6648, or outside Phoenix/Tuscon metro areas at (800) 352-8431) if you need a complaint form sent to you.

