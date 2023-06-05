ASU offering new ChatGPT course to teach students how to use AI

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- ASU has created a brand new course, that will teach students how to use the AI program, ChatGPT.

It comes after industry leaders issued a warning that A.I. technology can pose a risk to human extinction, at the rate it’s advancing. Predicting AI technology will eventually become a required skill set, ASU’s School for the Future of Innovation in Society believed it was a critical time to teach students how to use AI properly.

The course is called ‘Basic Prompt Engineering with ChatGPT: An Introduction’. Its a six-and-a-half week online course that will teach you how to navigate the program, make prompts, and learn how to make quality decisions using the program.

Professor and creator of the course, Andrew Maynard, said this is a first of it’s kind class that will help students learn how to use AI technology responsibly.

“There are challenges that we don’t know how to grapple with yet, everything from are they going to take our autonomy away from us or whether we need new ways of regulating it,” Maynard said, “all of these technologies are a double-edged sword, ChatGPT can be used for bad as well as good, so they develop a sophisticated understanding of how to use it responsibly.”

This course will start June 29th, but it will also be offered in the upcoming fall semester. Maynard said there’s already conversations in place to advance and expand the course on a need-be basis.

How to register

If you’re a student, you can add it to your regular coursework

Anyone who has completed or is in high school can register with ASU and sign up for courses as a non-degree seeking student .

If you aren’t a ASU student, a compressed version of the course on Career Catalyst will be offered in a few weeks.

