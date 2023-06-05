110 ° Day Contest
Study: Chase Field most affordable MLB ballpark experience for families

Image shows Chase Field sign on Opening Day in downtown Phoenix.
Ticket prices at Chase Field are often based on which team the D-backs are playing.(Arizona's Family)
By Aaron Schmidt
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 3:15 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Although the Arizona Diamondbacks are currently one of the best teams in Major League Baseball, they have the most affordable ballpark experience in all of baseball, too.

According to Sportingpost.com, the cost of four hot dogs, two beers, two soft drinks, two souvenir hats and parking at Chase Field is the cheapest of any ballpark at $146.32, nearly $35 cheaper than No. 2 loanDepot Park, home of the Miami Marlins whose family total price is $180.06.

“According to our research, downtown Phoenix is where it’s at for families. No matter how hot it is outside, you can keep cool under the roof of Chase Field,” said Ben Mendelowitz from Sporting Post. “It’ll cost $146.32 for a game. Toddlers under 2 are free, and like all ballparks now, there are facilities for nursing parents, making baseball more accessible than ever.”

After loanDepot Park, the next three cheapest ballparks are the Tampa Bay Rays’ Tropicana Field with a total of $182.02, Pittsburgh Pirates’ PNC Park with $190.23, and the Los Angeles Angels Anaheim Stadium with $196.60. Each of these parks are significantly cheaper than Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox, whose No. 30 on the list with a family total price of $374.37.

Wrigley Field, Minute Maid Park, and Yankee Stadium, home of the Chicago Cubs, Houston Astros and New York Yankees, are the next three most-expensive ballparks behind Fenway Park, with Dodger Stadium, home of the D-backs rival Los Angeles Dodgers, coming in at No. 26 on the list at $313.91.

