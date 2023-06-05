4 children, 2 adults hurt in rollover crash in Glendale

GLENDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — A Glendale intersection is shut down following a rollover crash that left four children and two adults injured early Monday afternoon.

The crash happened shortly after 12 p.m. at the intersection of 75th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. Glendale police say multiple vehicles were involved in the crash and that the four injured children were in the same car. It’s unclear how seriously they were injured. Two other adults were hurt as well, but police say they did not need to go to a hospital.

Aerial video from the scene shows at least three vehicles involved in the crash, including a work van, a sedan and a minivan. Traffic is being diverted as officers investigate the crash. Area drivers should expect delays. Check back for updates.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.