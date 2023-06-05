110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

4 children, 2 adults hurt in rollover crash in Glendale

Four children were injured in a crash early Monday afternoon near 75th Avenue and Bethany Home...
Four children were injured in a crash early Monday afternoon near 75th Avenue and Bethany Home Road in Glendale.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 12:49 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — A Glendale intersection is shut down following a rollover crash that left four children and two adults injured early Monday afternoon.

The crash happened shortly after 12 p.m. at the intersection of 75th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. Glendale police say multiple vehicles were involved in the crash and that the four injured children were in the same car. It’s unclear how seriously they were injured. Two other adults were hurt as well, but police say they did not need to go to a hospital.

Aerial video from the scene shows at least three vehicles involved in the crash, including a work van, a sedan and a minivan. Traffic is being diverted as officers investigate the crash. Area drivers should expect delays. Check back for updates.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On the notice to residents, officials stated some people could be eligible for some financial...
Residents of Mesa mobile home park asked to leave within several months
Daniel Robinson was last seen on June 23, 2021.
Buckeye police release updated report on missing Daniel Robinson
Dirty Dining
Kitchen cockroaches and a dirty nose scratcher are among violations at Phoenix area restaurants
The mulch appeared to be burning close to an RV park and about a mile away from Elliott Road.
No Air quality issues detected after mulch fire burns in east Mesa
After killing his pregnant wife, the husband shot himself in front of officers.
Pregnant woman, unborn baby killed in apparent murder-suicide in Chandler

Latest News

Martin Joseph Oliver, 46, was arrested Sunday after allegedly breaking into an apartment before...
Suspect shot at officers while barricaded in apartment near downtown Phoenix, police say
Artificial intelligence (AI) is a field, which combines computer science and robust datasets to...
Attorney General Mayes warns of AI voice-clone scams
Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna leans out of the way from the tag by Arizona Diamondbacks third...
Braves’ Marcell Ozuna benched after not hustling on 415-foot single
Manager Torey Lovullo tosses a baseball during batting practice prior to a game at Chase Field.
Diamondbacks extend Torey Lovullo through 2024