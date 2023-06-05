$20 million resort-style hideaway up for sale in Paradise Valley

PARADISE VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A one-of-a-kind desert oasis is up for grabs in the East Valley.

Arizona’s Family Scott Pasmore got a look inside the $20 million tastefully designed 17,000 square-foot compound, which brings elements of J. Paul Getty’s Roman 17th century villa “La Posta Vecchia.”

“The interior is truly a living work of art. It exemplifies unparalleled craftsmanship,” the resort listing says. It houses five bedrooms, seven and a half bathrooms. Once inside, you can feel the Mediterranean design come to life. “Casa Oso Negro is amongst the most opulent in its storied history in Arizona.”

From the library millwork to the marble flooring, carefully thought-out living spaces, and the coffered ceilings, no detail was left out of this hideaway. Located near Ivengordon Road, and Mockingbird Lane, the estate is just a short drive down to Scottsdale’s luxurious McCormick Ranch Golf Club and is within the Camelback Country Club Estates.

This extravagant property is now available for auction at a reserve price that starts at $12 million. For more information, visit Sotheby’s International Realty here.

