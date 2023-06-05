110 ° Day Contest
2 detained after stabbing leads to standoff at Old Town Scottsdale motel

Road closures were in place immediately surrounding the Extended Stay America.
Road closures were in place immediately surrounding the Extended Stay America.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:56 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two people were detained after an apparent assault ended in a standoff at an extended stay motel near Old Town Scottsdale late Sunday night.

Scottsdale police say they were called out on a reported aggravated assault where a man was stabbed at an Extended Stay America near Marshall Way and Goldwater, just west of Scottsdale Road, around 9:30 p.m. Officers spent several hours at the scene trying to detain two people connected to the incident. After several attempts and with the help of SWAT crews, one person was taken into custody around 10 p.m., while the second suspect surrendered just after 11:30 p.m. It’s unclear what specific charges either suspect might face.

On Twitter, police said that the victim suffered broken bones and cuts but is expected to be okay after being treated at a nearby hospital. No other information has been released as detectives work to learn what led to the incident.

