Wildfire burns near Biosphere 2 facility north of Tucson

** ADVANCE FOR USE TUESDAY, APRIL 26, 2011 AND THEREAFTER ** This Feb. 27, 2011 picture shows...
** ADVANCE FOR USE TUESDAY, APRIL 26, 2011 AND THEREAFTER ** This Feb. 27, 2011 picture shows the Biosphere 2 complex in Oracle, Ariz. With new projects and experiments, researchers say Biosphere 2 may be even more relevant today than when those first people passed through the airlocks on Sept. 26, 1991. The focus now is figuring out how we'll survive on our own warming planet. (AP Photo/Allen Breed)(Allen Breed | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Jason Sillman
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 12:29 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ORACLE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Firefighters in southern Arizona are working to contain a wildfire that broke out Sunday morning near the famous Biosphere 2 facility.

Arizona State Forestry officials said in a Twitter post that the fire is burning about 1/2 mile from the science facility, which is located just to the north of the Tucson metro area. Current estimates from crews have the fire burning between 10-30 acres, but they believe they may have the fire boxed in to avoid any further growth. Officials said there are no evacuations ordered at this time.

Crews from Arizona State Forestry, Golder Ranch Fire District and Northwest Fire District are all assisting in the firefighting effort.

Arizona firefighters are working to contain a wildfire burning near Biosphere 2 just north of...
Arizona firefighters are working to contain a wildfire burning near Biosphere 2 just north of the Tucson metro area.

Biosphere 2, which is currently owned and operated by the University of Arizona, was built between 1987 and 1991 as a way to test the viability of closed ecological systems and human life in outer space. These tests occurred twice in the early 1990s. Biosphere 2 has also served as a backdrop to several Hollywood movies, including “Bio-Dome (1996), “Spaceship Earth (2020), and an episode of “Cheers.”

