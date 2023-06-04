110 ° Day Contest
USPS: More than 5,300 mail carriers bitten by dogs in 2020

The United States Postal Service released its annual list of states with the most dog bites...
The United States Postal Service released its annual list of states with the most dog bites against its carriers.(PxHere)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 11:28 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – The United States Postal Service posted its annual list of states with the most dog bites against its carriers.

In 2022, California and Texas were the states with the highest number of dog bites.

USPS said it recorded 675 attacks in the Golden State while Texas had a total of 404.

Houston, Los Angeles, and Dallas were the cities with the most dog bites.

USPS said more than 5,300 of its employees nationwide were attacked by dogs last year.

The post officer reports this list every year at the beginning of National Dog Bites Awareness Week.

The agency said it trains its carriers not to startle the dogs and to avoid interacting with them.

USPS said the best thing to do is keep your pets on a leash, behind a fence, inside your home, and away from the door.

