Hot and windy start to the week for Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Upper-level ridging over the Four Corners area has allowed our temperatures to climb a few degrees above average for this time of the year. As a result, temperatures in Phoenix have reached 105 degrees, making for the second time we have been this hot so far this year. The last time we reached 105 degrees was May 16.

Thunderstorms have developed across the high country this afternoon, with the biggest threat being brief, heavy rain and strong winds. By tomorrow, a cutoff low will deepen off the coast of southern California. It will kick up the wind across the region as it moves east. We could see wind gusts to 35 mph tomorrow in the lower deserts with the possibility of blowing dust.

High temperatures will be around 104 degrees Monday and 70s and 80s in northern and eastern Arizona. Tuesday will again be breezy to windy across the state, with the strongest winds across northern and southeastern Arizona. Temperatures will be cooler Tuesday, into the upper 90s. Midweek highs will only be in the mid to upper 90s.

