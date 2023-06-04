Firefighter injured while battling early morning house fire in Queen Creek

QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Officials say that a firefighter is recovering after falling through the floor while fighting a fire inside a Queen Creek home Sunday morning.

The fire broke out just before 6 a.m. in the 21500 block of east Camacho in Queen Creek. Firefighters say everyone inside the home escaped the blaze before crews arrived. As firefighters worked to contain the flames, one firefighter fell through the floor and sustained minor injuries. The injured firefighter was taken to the hospital as a precaution. It was not immediately clear what caused the firefighter to fall.

Fire investigators are looking into what may have started the blaze.

