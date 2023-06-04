Buckeye Road shut down near I-17 after collision involving DPS trooper

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A crash involving a DPS trooper has shut down Buckeye Road off of Interstate 17 on Saturday evening. Around 6 p.m., Phoenix Police found a trooper’s vehicle and another collided near the intersection. No injuries have been reported, police say.

Buckeye Road will be closed until the investigation is complete. There’s no estimated time for reopening. For all traffic conditions, visit azfamily.com/traffic/.

