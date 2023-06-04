110 ° Day Contest
Brown bear found roaming near a Prescott Valley Safeway Sunday morning

Prescott Valley Police are warning residence of a new visitor in town. This brown bear was spotted Sunday morning (6/4/23) near the Safeway off of SR 69.
By Jason Sillman
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:24 AM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PRESCOTT VALLEY (3TV/CBS 5) - A Prescott Valley community is being warned to keep an eye out for a new visitor in town. Police say a brown bear was discovered walking the neighborhood around the Safeway Sunday morning.

In a post on Facebook, officers said the bear left the Safeway parking lot, crossing over SR 69 and into the undeveloped area of the Lynx Creek area. Officers are asking residents to stay aware of their surroundings and report any sightings of the bear to their non-emergency line:

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

