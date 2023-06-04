110 ° Day Contest
Arizona men accused of having 7000 fentanyl pills, cocaine and meth arrested in Idaho

The men face multiple felony charges after fentanyl pills, cocaine, meth and other drug paraphernalia were found in their Idaho hotel room.(Bingham County Sheriff's Office)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 4:30 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
FORT HALL, ID (3TV/CBS 5) - Two Arizona men are facing felony charges after thousands of fentanyl pills along with cocaine, meth and drug paraphernalia were found in their Idaho hotel room earlier this week.

On May 31, deputies with the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office were called to the Fort Hall Casino Hotel in Fort Hall, Idaho, to search for a possible wanted person. Deputies learned the person of interest had left the hotel room but found Charles Mackey and Robert Black, both 37, of Arizona in possession of various drugs inside.

Detectives with the Blackfoot/Bingham Joint Division got a search warrant for the hotel room and found multiple drugs including:

  • 7,000 “dirty 30″ suspected fentanyl pills
  • 8.5 grams of suspected crack cocaine
  • 1115.93 grams of suspected methamphetamine
  • Other drug paraphernalia
Deputies say 7,000 “dirty 30″ suspected fentanyl pills were found in the hotel room.(Bingham County Sheriff's Office)

Mackey and Black were taken into custody and booked into the Bingham County Jail. They face multiple felony charges, including possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver (fentanyl), trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of paraphernalia.

