3 people hospitalized after shooting in Glendale, suspect on the loose

Three people were injured after being shot at an apartment complex in Glendale on Sunday afternoon, and police are looking for the man responsible.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 4:08 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Three people were injured after being shot at an apartment complex in Glendale on Sunday afternoon, and police are looking for the man responsible.

Around 2:30 p.m., Glendale police were called to an apartment complex near 51st and Northern Avenue. Officers found three people with gunshot wounds. They were all taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the suspect is the ex-boyfriend of one of the victims, who left the scene before officers arrived. An investigation is underway to learn what led to the shooting.

