3 people hospitalized after shooting in Glendale, suspect on the loose

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Three people were injured after being shot at an apartment complex in Glendale on Sunday afternoon, and police are looking for the man responsible.

Around 2:30 p.m., Glendale police were called to an apartment complex near 51st and Northern Avenue. Officers found three people with gunshot wounds. They were all taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the suspect is the ex-boyfriend of one of the victims, who left the scene before officers arrived. An investigation is underway to learn what led to the shooting.

