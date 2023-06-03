Dozens of firefighters battle fire at Mesa apartment

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Fire crews from all over the East Valley are working to put out a fire at a Mesa apartment building. They were called out to the complex around 6 p.m. near Dobson and Baseline roads on Friday. There was so much fire and smoke that the assignment was bumped up to what is called a second alarm, which means more firefighters, ladder trucks and other fire trucks are sent to the scene. It usually means other departments join the fight.

The Mesa Fire and Medical Department said the fire got into the attic before firefighters even arrived. The flames got so big that crews had to go defensive and protect the surrounding buildings and areas.

Aerials from the Arizona’s Family News Chopper showed flames shooting out of the roof of one of the buildings. The roof is partially caved in, and the second floor suffered major smoke and fire damage. Mesa Fre says no one was hurt, and multiple people are displaced. It’s unclear what started the fire.

