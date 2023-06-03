110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Dozens of firefighters battle fire at Mesa apartment

Flames were shooting out of the roof.
Flames were shooting out of the roof.(Arizona's Family)
By David Baker
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 7:22 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Fire crews from all over the East Valley are working to put out a fire at a Mesa apartment building. They were called out to the complex around 6 p.m. near Dobson and Baseline roads on Friday. There was so much fire and smoke that the assignment was bumped up to what is called a second alarm, which means more firefighters, ladder trucks and other fire trucks are sent to the scene. It usually means other departments join the fight.

The Mesa Fire and Medical Department said the fire got into the attic before firefighters even arrived. The flames got so big that crews had to go defensive and protect the surrounding buildings and areas.

Aerials from the Arizona’s Family News Chopper showed flames shooting out of the roof of one of the buildings. The roof is partially caved in, and the second floor suffered major smoke and fire damage. Mesa Fre says no one was hurt, and multiple people are displaced. It’s unclear what started the fire.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bug spray where it doesn't belong and food on the wall and floor are some of the violations...
Pizza sauce kept past discard date, fried chicken on trash can among violations at Phoenix-area restaurants
Boaters were invited to launch their boats at Pleasant Harbor Marina.
Maricopa County park officials temporarily closed west side of Lake Pleasant
Daniel Robinson was last seen on June 23, 2021.
Buckeye police release updated report on missing Daniel Robinson
The mulch appeared to be burning close to an RV park and about a mile away from Elliott Road.
No Air quality issues detected after mulch fire burns in east Mesa
After killing his pregnant wife, the husband shot himself in front of officers.
Pregnant woman, unborn baby killed in apparent murder-suicide in Chandler

Latest News

The suspect caused tens of thousands of dollars' worth of damage.
Arrest made in Tovrea Castle vandalism case
The trooper found more than 1 million pills.
DPS stops 230 lbs of fentanyl from heading to Phoenix
Consumer Reports explains which food labels to look for
More people showing up virtually to Maricopa County eviction hearings