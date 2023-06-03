Sunny weekend with temperature drop to come

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Sunny and warmer across the Valley to kick off the first weekend in June, but it’s still a bit cooler than average. Highs in the mid 90′s across the Valley with scattered rain across the high country from that low pulling northeast of the 4 Corners region. Ozone levels still remain high with a High Pollution Advisory continuing for Saturday and Sunday. Tonight, clear skies with lows in the low 70s. Sunny and warmer on Saturday with highs approaching 100 degrees.

Sunday and Monday look to be the warmest days of the forecast period here in the Valley. Due to a weak ridge of high pressure, highs will top the century mark on both days, slightly above the average for this time of year. The month of June’s average high temperature is 104 degrees. The ridge will quickly break down with another low-pressure center entering the picture by Tuesday and cooling temperatures below seasonal averages for the rest of the week.

It’ll be another chance for scattered mountain showers and thunderstorms.

