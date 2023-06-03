110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Roller coaster temperatures for the Phoenix area

We have a cooldown in temperatures headed our way this week.
We have a cooldown in temperatures headed our way this week.(Arizona's Family)
By Holly Bock
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 4:50 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- We have roller coaster temperatures over the next week or so. Temperatures are warming back up this weekend and into Monday. We could see scattered showers and thunderstorms across the high country through tomorrow afternoon. As a ridge of high pressure stays over the region, temperatures Sunday afternoon will be similar to today, a little bit warmer, with temperatures above 100 across the lower deserts. But into next week, we are tracking a low-pressure system over southern California, which will increase the wind, especially Monday and Tuesday afternoon. Gusty winds could lead to increased fire danger and the potential for blowing dust across the lower deserts.

We are not tracking any rain over the next week. This cutoff low will bring breezy to windy conditions across the lower deserts, where we could see wind gusts over 30 mph. Sunday and Monday look the warmest day out of the next seven, with highs at 103 in Phoenix. The low will also kick off a cooling trend over the area. Temperatures will drop to 96 degrees by Wednesday. High temperatures will remain cooler than normal for early June.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Robinson was last seen on June 23, 2021.
Buckeye police release updated report on missing Daniel Robinson
Boaters were invited to launch their boats at Pleasant Harbor Marina.
Maricopa County park officials temporarily closed west side of Lake Pleasant
The mulch appeared to be burning close to an RV park and about a mile away from Elliott Road.
No Air quality issues detected after mulch fire burns in east Mesa
Dirty Dining
Kitchen cockroaches and a dirty nose scratcher are among violations at Phoenix area restaurants
After killing his pregnant wife, the husband shot himself in front of officers.
Pregnant woman, unborn baby killed in apparent murder-suicide in Chandler

Latest News

We have a cooldown in temperatures headed our way this week.
Sunny weekend with temperature drop to come
AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather (7am) Update for SATURDAY, 06/03/23
Another low pressure system is heading toward Arizona.
Triple digits set to return this weekend!
AZFAMILY First Alert Weather 9PM Update for Friday 06/02/2023