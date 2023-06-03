Roller coaster temperatures for the Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- We have roller coaster temperatures over the next week or so. Temperatures are warming back up this weekend and into Monday. We could see scattered showers and thunderstorms across the high country through tomorrow afternoon. As a ridge of high pressure stays over the region, temperatures Sunday afternoon will be similar to today, a little bit warmer, with temperatures above 100 across the lower deserts. But into next week, we are tracking a low-pressure system over southern California, which will increase the wind, especially Monday and Tuesday afternoon. Gusty winds could lead to increased fire danger and the potential for blowing dust across the lower deserts.

We are not tracking any rain over the next week. This cutoff low will bring breezy to windy conditions across the lower deserts, where we could see wind gusts over 30 mph. Sunday and Monday look the warmest day out of the next seven, with highs at 103 in Phoenix. The low will also kick off a cooling trend over the area. Temperatures will drop to 96 degrees by Wednesday. High temperatures will remain cooler than normal for early June.

