Residents of Mesa mobile home park asked to leave within several months

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Residents at Primrose Estates in Mesa were given notices this week saying the land the mobile home park is on could be used for something else in the future. The notice states that people have 180 days to find another place to live. However, the letter didn’t give an exact date on when people needed to be moved out by. “There’s people in here with no place to go, older people, and handicapped people,” Roy Hennemann said. “I’ll land on my feet. I always do, but I’m worried about them.”

Hennemann has lived in Primrose Estates for over ten years but says they’ve had major septic issues for the past three years. Community members asked management to take care of it, but they say that never happened. Hennemann has focused on the septic issue for years, but he and neighbors living in the mobile home park need to focus on finding a new place to live. “One thing for sure is we got to move. We don’t know when yet, but we’ve got to move. Hopefully, nobody ends up homeless. That would be the best thing,” he explained.

MAR Communities manage Primrose Estates. Arizona’s Family called and emailed them but never heard back.

On the notice to residents, officials stated some people could be eligible for some financial assistance with moving. They also intend to hold meetings with residents to go over relocation and the plans for the park as development begins. However, the letter did not say exactly what the land would be used for.

