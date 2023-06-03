110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Residents of Mesa mobile home park asked to leave within several months

On the notice to residents, officials stated some people could be eligible for some financial...
On the notice to residents, officials stated some people could be eligible for some financial assistance with moving.(Arizona's Family)
By Michael Raimondi
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:11 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Residents at Primrose Estates in Mesa were given notices this week saying the land the mobile home park is on could be used for something else in the future. The notice states that people have 180 days to find another place to live. However, the letter didn’t give an exact date on when people needed to be moved out by. “There’s people in here with no place to go, older people, and handicapped people,” Roy Hennemann said. “I’ll land on my feet. I always do, but I’m worried about them.”

Hennemann has lived in Primrose Estates for over ten years but says they’ve had major septic issues for the past three years. Community members asked management to take care of it, but they say that never happened. Hennemann has focused on the septic issue for years, but he and neighbors living in the mobile home park need to focus on finding a new place to live. “One thing for sure is we got to move. We don’t know when yet, but we’ve got to move. Hopefully, nobody ends up homeless. That would be the best thing,” he explained.

MAR Communities manage Primrose Estates. Arizona’s Family called and emailed them but never heard back.

On the notice to residents, officials stated some people could be eligible for some financial assistance with moving. They also intend to hold meetings with residents to go over relocation and the plans for the park as development begins. However, the letter did not say exactly what the land would be used for.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bug spray where it doesn't belong and food on the wall and floor are some of the violations...
Pizza sauce kept past discard date, fried chicken on trash can among violations at Phoenix-area restaurants
Boaters were invited to launch their boats at Pleasant Harbor Marina.
Maricopa County park officials temporarily closed west side of Lake Pleasant
Daniel Robinson was last seen on June 23, 2021.
Buckeye police release updated report on missing Daniel Robinson
The mulch appeared to be burning close to an RV park and about a mile away from Elliott Road.
No Air quality issues detected after mulch fire burns in east Mesa
After killing his pregnant wife, the husband shot himself in front of officers.
Pregnant woman, unborn baby killed in apparent murder-suicide in Chandler

Latest News

New book detail serial rapist who had victims in Arizona
Firefighters battle large fire at Mesa apartment complex
The suspect attacked women all over the U.S. including Arizona.
Serial rapist case involving Arizona women comes to light for first time
Flames were shooting out of the roof.
Dozens of firefighters battle fire at Mesa apartment