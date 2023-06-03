Pinal County deputies searching for man accused of owning child porn

ARIZONA CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Pinal County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they’re searching for a man who had hundreds of child porn material at his home. On Thursday, the PCSO Internet Crimes Against Children unit received an emergency report involving 39-year-old James Ibach. Deputies searched Ibach’s home in Arizona City and found multiple devices containing hundreds of child sexual abuse content, investigators said. However, Ibach was told by others about the investigation and left his house before deputies arrived.

Investigators say Ibach poses a threat to kids. If you see him, don’t contact or approach him. Anyone with information about Ibach is asked to call the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office at 520-866-5111.

