Phoenix Police seek suspect involved in attempted robbery near Burton Barr Library

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police are seeking the suspect involved in an attempted robbery at the Burton Barr Library in downtown Phoenix.

It all happened on Feb. 25, 2022, around 6:15 p.m., when the man is seen on video surveillance footage approaching the 27-year-old victim while on a mountain bike. He is seen walking up to the victim, who is using the library’s free public Wifi and demands the victim’s property. The victim is then seen fighting with the man and taking his gun away, police say. The man then leaves the area.

Watch the edited surveillance video of the suspect below, as released by Phoenix Police Department:

It happened on Feb. 25, 2022.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix police or to remain anonymous, call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish speakers. Tips can also be provided online here.

