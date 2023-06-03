Phoenix Boys Choir heads off on international tour Sunday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Boys Choir is headed off on a summer international tour of the British Isles starting Sunday morning!

The choristers traveled to Phoenix Sky Harbor Saturday morning to kick off this momentous tour.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.