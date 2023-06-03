Lots to do this weekend in Phoenix and beyond

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There’s plenty to do to kick off the month of June in Phoenix! From comic books and animé to Pride events to gardening classes. Check out what’s some of the things happening this weekend!

Phoenix

June 2-4 | Phoenix Fan Fusion | Phoenix Convention Center - 100 N. Third St.

Geek Out! It’s that time again, so drag out those cosplays, wigs, and wallets cause it’s Fan Fusion time. Starting Friday and ending on Sunday, there will be a little something for everyone. Click here for more information.

June 4 | Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs | The Van Buren - 401 W. Van Buren St.

They’re back in town for a concert you don’t want to miss. This event this 13+ (Children ages 5-12 must bring a guardian). No backpacks, and expect a bag search. VIP tickets are available. Click here for tickets.

June 4 | When In Drought - Alternative Watering Techniques | 1625 N. Central Ave.

Learn how to save water without drip lines by using ancient and modern techniques to keep your desert garden happy, courtesy of the Desert Institute of Gardening. You’ll learn about different alternative watering systems, the pros and cons of each, how best to use them for your landscaping, will create your own olla, and how to install it. Click here for tickets.

Tempe

June 3-4 | PHXGMC Presents: Born to Be Brave | Tempe Center for the Arts - 700 W. Rio Salado Pkwy.

Join the Phoenix Gay Men’s Chorus for their epic Pride month concert called “Born to be Brave!” There will be more than 70 singers, a live band, beautiful sets, and so much more. Click here for tickets!

June 3 | Pride Party in downtown Tempe | Downtown Tempe

Drag queen Barbra Seville will entertain you from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. for a night celebrating Pride month! There will be a silent disco, food, drinks and so much more. Keep the party going!

June 3 | 3rd Annual Day Drinker Devil Ride | Pedal Haus Brewery - 730 S. Mill Ave., #102

This fundraiser for the Rob Dollar Foundation is a 10-mile mountain bike course starting at Pedal Haus and ending at Papago Park. You can also opt to ride the gravel route if you don’t have a mountain bike! All attendees will be given raffle tickets for taking selfies along the course. If you win, you could win bikes, cycle gear, gift certificates and so much more. Check-in starts at 8 a.m., and shirts will be available for purchase. Click here for tickets.

Scottsdale

June 3 | Soulful Sound Alchemy | Hunkapi Farms - 12051 N. 96th St.

Sara Jane will lead a group in sound baths, meditation and reiki healing to raise funds for Hunkapi Programs’ equine therapy services. Come to relax, heal, breathe and meditate. Bring a yoga mat, a blanket and a water bottle. Wear casual clothing in layers as well! Click here for tickets.

