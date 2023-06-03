110 ° Day Contest
Deadly shooting overnight in north Phoenix leaves two dead

A man and a woman are dead after being shot and killed in north Phoenix early Saturday morning.
A man and a woman are dead after being shot and killed in north Phoenix early Saturday morning.(Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 7:35 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man and a woman are dead after being shot at a bus stop in north Phoenix early Saturday morning.

Phoenix police near 29th Avenue and Bell Road heard gunshots near them around 3:15 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found three people injured. One woman was taken to a nearby hospital, and a man and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene.s

A short time later, a man was detained in the area for the initial investigation. Detectives are still investigating, and the area surrounding the intersection will be closed while it continues. No further details are available yet.

