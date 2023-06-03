Deadly shooting overnight in north Phoenix leaves two dead

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man and a woman are dead after being shot at a bus stop in north Phoenix early Saturday morning.

Phoenix police near 29th Avenue and Bell Road heard gunshots near them around 3:15 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found three people injured. One woman was taken to a nearby hospital, and a man and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene.s

A short time later, a man was detained in the area for the initial investigation. Detectives are still investigating, and the area surrounding the intersection will be closed while it continues. No further details are available yet.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.