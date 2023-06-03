Consumer Reports: Which food labels should you look for?

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — You see them every time you’re in the grocery store—labels with big claims, like natural, very low sodium and sugar-free. Which labels help you make healthy choices, and which are just hype? “Some food labels are regulated by the FDA, but others aren’t and they may not mean what you think they do,” said Trisha Calvo of Consumer Reports.

If you want to choose food that’s produced without harmful pesticides and fertilizers, look for the USDA Organic Seal, which has stringent verification rules. Labels that say “pesticide free” or “zero pesticides” aren’t regulated terms.

If you’re trying to cut back on salt, look for labels that read “low sodium” or “very low sodium.” Low-sodium foods have 140 mg or less per serving, and very low-sodium foods have 35 mg or less per serving. “No salt added” or “unsalted” are not always sodium-free. These terms mean no salt was added during processing, but some foods naturally contain sodium.

Now to tame a sweet tooth. You’ll want to look for “no added sugars” or “sugar free”. “No added sugars” means just that. “For foods like tomato sauce and ketchup, look for ‘no added sugars’ on food labels, but not ‘sugar free’ because tomatoes naturally contain sugar,” Calvo said. “It’s added sugars that you need to be mindful of.” “Lightly sweetened,” “slightly sweet,” “a tad sweet” and similar terms are not regulated.

Now to the bread aisle. Count on these labels: 100% whole grain and 100% whole wheat. Products with a “multigrain” or “made with whole grains” claim can contain refined grains. Consumer Reports experts found fewer than half of the bread in a recent review labeled with terms like these were 100% whole grain. “’Excellent source of’ or ‘high in’ fiber guarantees that you’ll get at least 20% of the 28-gram daily value, or 5.5 grams, per serving.

Still not sure about the item you want to buy? Just flip it over. “The ingredients list and the nutrition facts panel are a better source to the nutritional information than the front of package claims,” Calvo said. “Reduced sugar” is also regulated by the FDA. It means that the food has at least 25% less sugar than a comparable product. Whether that’s a good thing depends on the starting amount.

