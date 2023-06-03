Arrest made in Tovrea Castle vandalism case

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police announced on Friday they have the man who broke into an iconic city landmark and vandalized it last month. Police say they identified 46-year-old Matthew Anderson as the Tovrea Castle burglar and arrested him on Thursday. He was already in jail for an unrelated incident.

According to investigators, Anderson broke into the historic site on Van Buren Street near the Loop 202 on May 20 and caused excessive damage. Tovrea Carraro Society, which takes care of the castle, said the man damaged the original doors, which are nearly 100 years old, and the original glass. He also ruined a display that was part of the original building. Police said he also stole a fire extinguisher.

Police originally said the damage would cost $90,000 to repair, but on Friday, they said the tab was $50,000. It’s unclear what evidence connects Anderson. He was booked into jail on charges of burglary and felony criminal damage.

The castle, called the “Jewel in the Sonoran Desert” and the “Wedding Cake House,” was added to the National Register of Historic Places in the late 1990s. The Tovrea Carraro Society has been offering public tours since 2012. The lottery for fall tour tickets started on Thursday and those wanting to apply have until June 15 to do so.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.