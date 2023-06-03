10 people hospitalized after multi-car crash in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Ten people were taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Phoenix on Saturday afternoon.

First responders were called to a five-vehicle crash near 67th Avenue and Coolidge Street, south of Camelback Road, around 12:45 p.m. Phoenix Fire says a total of 10 people were injured and hospitalized.

Two adults are in extremely critical condition, two adults and one teenager are in critical condition, and five adults sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Phoenix Police officers are investigating, and there is no word if impairment was a factor in the crash. Drivers are asked to avoid the area near the intersection as it is closed by investigators.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.