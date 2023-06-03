110 ° Day Contest
10 people hospitalized after multi-car crash in Phoenix

Five vehicles were involved, and ten individuals needed to be taken to the hospital.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 2:02 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Ten people were taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Phoenix on Saturday afternoon.

First responders were called to a five-vehicle crash near 67th Avenue and Coolidge Street, south of Camelback Road, around 12:45 p.m. Phoenix Fire says a total of 10 people were injured and hospitalized.

Two adults are in extremely critical condition, two adults and one teenager are in critical condition, and five adults sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Phoenix Police officers are investigating, and there is no word if impairment was a factor in the crash. Drivers are asked to avoid the area near the intersection as it is closed by investigators.

