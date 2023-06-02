Weekend warm-up ahead for AZ

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Look for another mild day with below-average temperatures starting in the 60s this morning and climbing to the mid 90s this afternoon in the Phoenix area. Yesterday’s high was just 92 degrees, which marks the coolest afternoon high for the first day of June since the early 90s.

Daily shower and thunderstorm chances continue today in the mountain communities of Arizona as a trough of low pressure moves through our region. Slight storm chances continue mainly along and north of the Mogollon Rim over the weekend as well.

For the Valley, a hot weekend is ahead with temperatures climbing to 100 degrees Saturday and 104 on Sunday. A return to the upper 90s is likely by the middle of next week, along with another round of wind across Arizona on Monday and Tuesday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.