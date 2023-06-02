Weekend closures include I-10, Loop 202 near Tempe, I-17 and U.S. 60 in Mesa

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — If you’re planning to be driving around the Valley this weekend, check the following freeway and lane restrictions that are happening due to construction and improvement projects.

Interstate 10 West near Tempe

Westbound I-10 will close between U.S 60 and 32nd Street from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. U.S. 60 ramps to westbound I-10 will be closed. Westbound I-10 on-ramps at Elliott and Baseline roads will be closed. Westbound U.S. 60 on-ramps at McClintock Drive, Rural Road and Mill Avenue will be closed.

The southbound SR 143 on-ramp at University Drive will be closed this weekend, and 40th Street in both directions will also be closed between I-10 and Raymond Street. The westbound I-10 on-ramp at 40th Street will be closed.

The westbound I-10 off-ramp at 40th Street will be closed for several weeks starting at 12 a.m. Saturday, June 3. Consider using the off-ramp at 32nd Street.

Interstate 10 in Buckeye

I-10 will narrow in both directions to one lane in the areas between Verrado Way and SR 85 in Buckeye from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday and from 9 p.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday for the widening project.

Interstate 17 in north Phoenix

Northbound I-17 will be closed between Thunderbird Road and Loop 101 from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project. The northbound I-17 on-ramps at Dunlap Avenue, Peoria Avenue and Cactus Road will be closed.

Loop 202 East near Tempe

Eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) will be closed between Priest Drive and Loop 101 in the Tempe area from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project. The eastbound Loop 202 on-ramp by way of northbound S.R. 143, as well as Sky Harbor Boulevard, will be closed.

U.S. 60 West in Mesa

Westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) will be closed between Mesa Drive and Loop 101 (Price Freeway) from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project. Westbound U.S. 60 on-ramps at Gilbert Road and Stapley Drive will be closed. U.S. 60 west on-ramps at McClintock Drive, Rural Road and Mill Avenue will be closed this weekend.

Loop 303 in the northwest Valley

Westbound Loop 303 will be closed between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway from 8 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday for the new interchange construction. Eastbound Loop 303 closed between Lake Pleasant Parkway and I-17 from 7 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.