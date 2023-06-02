110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

VIDEO: Fire burns boats at Lake Powell marina

Video from Heather Rankin shows the heavy black smoke and flames covering some boats docked at the marina.
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:38 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE POWELL, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A large fire engulfed several boats at the Lake Powell marina on Friday afternoon. The blaze started at the B Dock at Wawheap Marina. Video shows heavy black smoke and flames covering some boats docked at the marina. Officials say between 10 to 12 boats have burned so far. It’s unclear what sparked the flames or if anyone was hurt.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bug spray where it doesn't belong and food on the wall and floor are some of the violations...
Pizza sauce kept past discard date, fried chicken on trash can among violations at Phoenix-area restaurants
Boaters were invited to launch their boats at Pleasant Harbor Marina.
Maricopa County park officials temporarily closed west side of Lake Pleasant
Daniel Robinson was last seen on June 23, 2021.
Buckeye police release updated report on missing Daniel Robinson
The mulch appeared to be burning close to an RV park and about a mile away from Elliott Road.
No Air quality issues detected after mulch fire burns in east Mesa
20-year-old Iren Byers was arrested on four counts of 1st-degree murder and other charges.
New court documents detail motivations behind shooting spree in Mesa, Phoenix

Latest News

Large fire breaks out at Lake Powell marina
FILE - Retired Phoenix Police Capt. Carroll Cooley demonstrates Wednesday, March 13, 2013, at...
Retired Phoenix police officer in landmark Miranda rights case dies at 87
Sean Bickings drowned in Tempe Town Lake in May 2022.
Dozens of flotation rings to be installed at Tempe Town Lake
A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week.
RUMOR MILL: Fact-checking social media myths you may have read this week