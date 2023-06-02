Unsolved: Mother of Gilbert woman shot and killed seeking answers one year later

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Nearly a year ago, 19-year-old Rachel Hansen was shot and killed in her Gilbert apartment. Police haven’t found her killer, and her mother says there are no suspects.

Kim Hansen, Rachel’s mom, says the small things remind her of her daughter. “At the time of her memorial, we were given a wind chime with some scripture on it. Every time it blows and makes beautiful music, I always feel like that’s Rachel talking to us,” Hansen said.

It’s been nearly 365 days since she last saw her daughter alive. On June 4, 2022, Gilbert police found Rachel shot inside her apartment near San Tan Village Parkway and Ray Road. She was rushed to the hospital, but later died. “She was in her apartment sleeping in her bed. She didn’t have a chance,” Hansen said.

Hansen and detectives still have so many questions that have gone unanswered. “She didn’t have any enemies; she didn’t have someone angry with her. She had no reason for somebody to target her, so that’s one thing they can’t understand or figure out,” she said.

Every once in a while, she breaks down. “It doesn’t get easier, you just find better ways to cope,” Hansen said. These days, coping involves doing all the things Rachel loved. “I spend time in the garden, time in the chicken coop, with the goats, with the baby goats,” she said.

It's been nearly two months since a 19-year-old was shot and killed in her Gilbert apartment her mother is demanding answers about who the shooter was.

Hansen also honors her daughter’s love for animals with Rachel’s Rescue, where she cares for dogs, gets them healthy and finds good homes. She says she often takes them out to farmer’s markets, where it allows her to share more about who Rachel was. “Simply called it Rachel’s Rescue, which gives people the opportunity through conversation to ask, ‘Well who is Rachel?’ and I can share her story and keep it alive,” said Hansen.

Still, she says the only thing that would make living without Rachel even remotely bearable would be justice. “Nothing obviously bring her back, that will never change, but it would be helpful for us in healing and bring some sort of closure in finding this person,” Hansen said.

Gilbert detectives continue tracking new leads and information. They ask anyone with updates regarding this case to call the non-emergency line at 480-503-6500.

