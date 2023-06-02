Try It With Tess: What are the best gifts for Father’s Day?

110 ° Day Contest
Tess Rafols has another round of possible presents for the father figure in your life.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:27 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Father’s Day is right around the corner! Here are the best gift we found for the father figure in your life.

1) Pampering dad? SpaLife Beauty Bath and Body Luxury Spa Men’s Sandalwood Gift Set ($27.99)

Dads need some me time too! and we’ve seen more men enjoy spa services just like Moms! So SpaLife Beauty has Dad covered with this bath and body sandalwood collection of 7 SpaLife products including a shower gel, bubble bath, body lotion, body wash, bath crystals, and a sisal sponge, all nicely arranged in a reusable, insulated, and on-the-go cooler.

2) Dad’s own mini-fridge: Uber Chill Mini Fridge by Uber Appliance ($59.99)

The Uber Chill Portable Mini Fridge from Uber Appliance is the perfect product to put on your gift giving list this year! It’s great for your home, bathroom, home gym, office, mancave, garage or even on the go with the built in handle and 12v car plug. It’s also light and portable - great for long road trips and camping!

3) A camping dad must-have: 5 Second Fire Starter by Pull Start Fire ($19)

Pull Start Fire is a breakthrough, eco-friendly fire starter that puts the blaze in your campfire without any matches, lighters, kindling, or fluids. Simply pull the string and watch as it instantly ignites your wood, burning for 30 minutes--even in the wind and rain!

4) Stylish and sustainable swimwear for dads by locally owned “Somewhere Sunny Swimwear”

This new line of fully sustainable swimwear and active wear just launched in April on Earth Day.. by a Valley Dad! 90% of A pair of swim shorts is made from about 12 single-use, ocean bound plastic water bottles. The rest of the material is made out of sustainable bamboo-based or organic fabrics. A bonus: their apparel has an Ultraviolet Protection Factor (UPF) of 50, plus super comfortable! swimwear, long-sleeve shirts, hoodies and more. For more information on Somewhere Sunny and to shop online for clothing, visit somewheresunny.com.

5) Help dad sleep better: Eli & Elm Side-Sleeper Pillow

Dad’s solution for better sleep while also helpin his neck & back pain! It has a unique U-shape design, to conform to your head to provide proper support and alleviate neck pain. Created specifically for side sleepers, you can also customize your pillow’s firmness with the removable latex and polyester filling.

