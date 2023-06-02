110 ° Day Contest
Triple digits set to return this weekend!

High Pollution Advisory for ozone extended over the weekend
First Alert Weather Noon Update for Friday 06/02/2023
First Alert Weather Noon Update for Friday 06/02/2023(Arizona's Family)
By Sean McLaughlin
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 2:55 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Sunny and slightly warmer across the Valley this Friday to kick off the first weekend in June, but it’s still a bit cooler than average. Not so much smoke this morning from the mulch fire in Mesa, thanks to a huge effort by firefighters on the ground. Highs in the mid-90s across the Valley with scattered rain across the high country from that low pulling northeast of the Four Corners region. Ozone levels remain high this Friday, with a High Pollution Advisory continuing for Saturday and Sunday. Tonight, clear skies with lows in the low 70s. Sunny and warmer on Saturday, with highs approaching 100 degrees.

Friday-Sunday for ozone levels.
Friday-Sunday for ozone levels.(AZ Family)
Sunday and Monday look to be the warmest days of the forecast period here in the Valley. Due to a weak ridge of high pressure, highs will top the century mark on both days, slightly above the average for this time of year. The month of June’s average high temperature is 104 degrees. Remember, ozone levels will be high over the weekend. The ridge will quickly break down with another low-pressure center entering the picture by Tuesday and cooling temperatures below seasonal averages for the rest of the week. There’s another chance for scattered mountain showers and thunderstorms. Keep an eye on possible lightning from some storms if you enjoy the great outdoors.

