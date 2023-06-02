New ZIP Code coming to parts of Queen Creek and San Tan Valley

QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A new zip code is coming to cover the ever expanding communities of Queen Creek and San Tan Valley.

According to the Town of Queen Creek, the newly created 85144 zip code will comprise the area south of Empire Boulevard, west of Gary Road and north of Arizona Farms Road. About 280 homes and businesses are already within the zip code’s boundaries, including the Goldmine Estates subdivision, Earnhardt Queen Creek and U-Haul Moving & Storage. The new ZIP code will take effect on July 1.

Town officials say those living within Queen Creek will continue to receive services and that the change won’t impact local elections. “While there are households located within the Queen Creek Water and Queen Creek Fire District whose addresses will change ZIP codes, the modification will have no impact on the continuation of services provided by these entities,” said city spokesperson Constance Halonen-Wilson.

Residents can check if they are within the town’s boundaries by clicking or tapping here.

