110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

New ZIP Code coming to parts of Queen Creek and San Tan Valley

The Town of Queen Creek and the unincorporated San Tan Valley will get a new zip code on July 1.
The Town of Queen Creek and the unincorporated San Tan Valley will get a new zip code on July 1.(MANDEL NGAN/AFP/AFP via Getty Images)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 12:02 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A new zip code is coming to cover the ever expanding communities of Queen Creek and San Tan Valley.

According to the Town of Queen Creek, the newly created 85144 zip code will comprise the area south of Empire Boulevard, west of Gary Road and north of Arizona Farms Road. About 280 homes and businesses are already within the zip code’s boundaries, including the Goldmine Estates subdivision, Earnhardt Queen Creek and U-Haul Moving & Storage. The new ZIP code will take effect on July 1.

Town officials say those living within Queen Creek will continue to receive services and that the change won’t impact local elections. “While there are households located within the Queen Creek Water and Queen Creek Fire District whose addresses will change ZIP codes, the modification will have no impact on the continuation of services provided by these entities,” said city spokesperson Constance Halonen-Wilson.

Residents can check if they are within the town’s boundaries by clicking or tapping here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bug spray where it doesn't belong and food on the wall and floor are some of the violations...
Pizza sauce kept past discard date, fried chicken on trash can among violations at Phoenix-area restaurants
Boaters were invited to launch their boats at Pleasant Harbor Marina.
Maricopa County park officials temporarily closed west side of Lake Pleasant
Daniel Robinson was last seen on June 23, 2021.
Buckeye police release updated report on missing Daniel Robinson
The mulch appeared to be burning close to an RV park and about a mile away from Elliott Road.
No Air quality issues detected after mulch fire burns in east Mesa
20-year-old Iren Byers was arrested on four counts of 1st-degree murder and other charges.
New court documents detail motivations behind shooting spree in Mesa, Phoenix

Latest News

Freeway and lane restrictions for the first weekend of June 2023 include I-10 near Phoenix Sky...
Weekend closures include I-10, Loop 202 near Tempe, I-17 and U.S. 60 in Mesa
AZFMAILY First Alert Traffic Weekend Lane Closures for 06/02/2023
The PXU Governing Board Student Safety Committee says it hopes to create a conducive, safer...
Phoenix Union High School District moves forward with plans to hire on-campus officers
Phoenix Suns finalizing deal with new head coach; here's what we know about Frank Vogel