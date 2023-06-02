110 ° Day Contest
National Donut Day eating contest in Goodyear between police and firefighters

Avondale police and firefighters compete against the firefighters to raise money for the Special Olympics
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 10:42 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s National Donut Day and to celebrate, local police officers and firefighters are competing in a donut eating contest. However, it’s not just for the sake of the tasty holiday. They are competing to raise money for the Special Olympics.

Watch to see who wins!

West Valley responders come together for an eating challenge to raise money for the Special Olympics

