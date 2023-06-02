National Donut Day eating contest in Goodyear between police and firefighters

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s National Donut Day and to celebrate, local police officers and firefighters are competing in a donut eating contest. However, it’s not just for the sake of the tasty holiday. They are competing to raise money for the Special Olympics.

Watch to see who wins!

West Valley responders come together for an eating challenge to raise money for the Special Olympics (Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy's).

