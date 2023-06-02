110 ° Day Contest
More tenants show up to Maricopa County hearings, as evictions increase

Landlords aren’t showing any slow down in evicting tenants
Last month's evictions were the first time since February 2020 the county had seen more than 5,000 eviction filings in one month.
Last month's evictions were the first time since February 2020 the county had seen more than 5,000 eviction filings in one month.(MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 12:47 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Maricopa County evictions appeared to remain strong in the month of May, but court officials say more people are choosing to tell their side of the story to the judge.

According to data released in May, landlords filed 6,782 eviction cases. While that number is still higher than any pre-pandemic months since 2008, court officials say that filings typically “lull in the early spring,” and are steady before rising as the summer months continue. However, there has also been an increase in tenants choosing to appear for court proceedings of their cases.

“We are still seeing record numbers of tenants actually attending their eviction hearings, thanks largely to our move to hold these proceedings via phone and video rather than requiring them to come to the courthouse,” said Scott Davis in a news release. While the number of tenants that failed to appear was 25 to 35 percent in years prior, that number is much lower this year, hovering closer to about 15 percent.

Davis previously told Arizona’s Family that “landlords are moving to evict ‘more often’” than they did in the last decade, releasing a video that says that the court saw a 20% caseload increase in the last fiscal year. Despite that increase, the court said they didn’t ask for more funding. Evictions hit a 13-year high last fall as metro Phoenix experienced one of the highest rates of inflation in the entire country.

